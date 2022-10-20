Aiken woman pleads guilty in motorcyclist’s U.K. traffic death

LONDON (CNN) - A former Aiken resident accused of killing a 19-year-old British motorcyclist in a traffic accident pleaded guilty Thursday.

The wife of a U.S. diplomat, she admitted causing death by careless driving in the crash that resulted in the death of Harry Dunn.

Anne Sacoolas, 45, made a virtual appearance at a British court on Thursday, admitting she was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the deadly accident.

Anne Sacoolas (WRDW)

It happened three years ago near a U.S. military base where her husband worked.

Just weeks after the accident, Sacoolas was able to leave the U.K. because of diplomatic immunity.

When British authorities tried to have her brought back to face charges, U.S. authorities declined.

The judge will drop the more serious charge due to the plea.

Sacoolas potentially faces five years in jail, but she could be sentenced to just community service.

She will be sentenced next month.

The judge admitted that any sentence will likely be unenforceable since Sacoolas is not in the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.