Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken woman pleads guilty in motorcyclist’s U.K. traffic death

An unknown person holds a photo of 19-year-old Harry Dunn. The wife of a U.S. diplomat has...
An unknown person holds a photo of 19-year-old Harry Dunn. The wife of a U.S. diplomat has pleaded guilty in the British motorcyclist's death.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (CNN) - A former Aiken resident accused of killing a 19-year-old British motorcyclist in a traffic accident pleaded guilty Thursday.

The wife of a U.S. diplomat, she admitted causing death by careless driving in the crash that resulted in the death of Harry Dunn.

MORE | Georgia man accused of gun possession on Capitol grounds

Anne Sacoolas, 45, made a virtual appearance at a British court on Thursday, admitting she was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the deadly accident.

Anne Sacoolas
Anne Sacoolas(WRDW)

It happened three years ago near a U.S. military base where her husband worked.

Just weeks after the accident, Sacoolas was able to leave the U.K. because of diplomatic immunity.

When British authorities tried to have her brought back to face charges, U.S. authorities declined.

MORE | British Prime Minister Truss resigns, but political and economic turmoil linger

The judge will drop the more serious charge due to the plea.

Sacoolas potentially faces five years in jail, but she could be sentenced to just community service.

She will be sentenced next month.

The judge admitted that any sentence will likely be unenforceable since Sacoolas is not in the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Scott and Salena Tyler
Murder charges dropped against parents days before second child dies
Justus Hyman
Sheriff releases more details on 2-year-old’s drowning, mom’s arrest
Richmond County narcotics officers arrested seven people and seized over 1,000 fentanyl pills,...
6 arrested, 1 sought after Richmond County narcotics raid
Taveon Kennedy
School threats lead to lockdown, arrest as rumor creates online stir
Youth Challenge at Fort Gordon
Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon

Latest News

Pedro Cervantez arrested and charged with sexual assault of a minor
Aiken County man arrested in sexual assault case involving a minor
Charles Thompson arrested and charged with arson and two counts of attempted murder.
Man accused of arson and attempted murder in Aiken County
Georgia voting
Brian Kemp continues leading Stacey Abrams | U.S. Senate race tied in new Landmark poll
mm
Augusta Jr. Players win big!