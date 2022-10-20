Aiken County man arrested in sexual assault case involving a minor

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect in connection with a sexual assault case involving a minor on Tuesday, Oct. 18. at 7:30 p.m.

According to authorities, Pedro Rodriguez Cervantes, 70, was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor third-degree, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor first-degree.

According to jail records, the victim was between the ages of fourteen and sixteen.

Deputies met with the complainants when the victim stated Cervantes sexually assaulted her. The victim did not state how long or when it happened.

Cervantes’ wife babysat the victim for several years, deputies discovered.

According to deputies, the complainants provided a written statement and wishes to pursue charges.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.