Seven arrested in Richmond County narcotic raid

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County narcotics officers arrested seven people and seized over 1,000 fentanyl pills, guns, and other drugs in a narcotics raid on Oct. 4.

The subjects were charged with drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, theft, cruelty to children, and obstruction.

According to the Richmond County narcotics unit, a preschooler lived in the residence, located on the block of 2300 Winston Way.

The officers executed a no-knock warrant for David Herndon, Camillion Jenkins, Keith Walker, Thelma Lakopo, Tyoma Dishmond, Darious Robinson, and Kahlil Lawrence.

Upon executing the warrant, investigators observed the front door to the residence open and saw several subjects inside, including the child, authorities reported.

Officers detained all the subjects without further incident. After detainment, investigators searched the rest of the residence, finding a bag with 1,044 fentanyl pills, 29.6 grams of methamphetamines, a bag with 83 fentanyl pills and 20.3 grams of marijuana, 12.9 grams of powdered cocaine, with another bag containing 16.7 grams of marijuana. The methamphetamines and cocaine tested positive for fentanyl, authorities

Officers then found four firearms, over $4,000 of U.S. currency, and drug paraphernalia on their coffee table. In total, eight firearms and over $7,000 were seized from the residence, authorities reported.

Deputies conducted Mirandized interviews with all subjects on the scene, however, no one claimed any of the items inside the residence and stated the drugs belonged to someone else on the scene. However, all their statements were different regarding whose firearms and narcotics were inside the residence, according to deputies.

According to the officers, they discovered the closet in the young juvenile’s bedroom. The closest contained two long gun soft cases, body armor, and other firearm accessories, a black drum magazine, and a pink book bag containing four loaded magazines.

Deputies stated that they observed one firearm, three empty firearm boxes, firearm accessories, a loaded black 7.62x39 magazine, an empty drum magazine, and a plastic black ammunition box containing several unspent cartridges.

In the dining room, deputies located a firearm, which was reported stolen in South Carolina in Jan. 2020. Along with several boxes of ammunition, 3 7.62x39 magazines, several unspent cartridges of ammunition, several boxes of unspent ammunition, an empty firearm box, and a firearm in the entertainment center.

K9 Handler Deputy William McClure and his partner K9 Arie conducted a free air sniff of the vehicles outside the residence that belonged to one of the subjects on scene. K9 Arie alerted two out of the three vehicles at the time of the search warrant.

Deputies searched each vehicle located on the property finding an assault rifle, an empty firearm box containing two magazines, a magazine spring, and firearm accessories.

