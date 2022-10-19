Richmond Co. deputies are searching for two unknown suspects in armed robbery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects for an armed robbery that happened on Oct. 6.

B&J Motors called dispatch after their employee had been robbed at gunpoint when two robbers.

Dispatch responded to a call at 3080 Deans Bride Road, in reference to an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who stated that two unknown subjects robbed him at gunpoint and stole a wallet with miscellaneous cards and identifications, an unknown amount of cash.

According to deputies, the victim said the two suspects were two African-American males between 10 and 20 years-old. They were described as wearing black hoods, blue and white surgical masks, black jackets and black pants.

The victim stated that the unknown subjects walked through the front door, and looked around. One of the subjects walked up to the counter, unholstered the firearm and pointed it directly at him. Then the subject told the victim to give them their wallet, he responded by giving the subject the money in his wallet. The other unknown subject acted as a lookout.

After the robbery, the two suspects ran out of the front door and ran west across Deans Bridge Rd., according to deputies.

A witness confirmed the victim’s story, and added he observed the two unknown subjects get into a tan, Chevrolet Tahoe, while it was parked at southern Village Mobile Home Park.

According to authorities, there were two prints located on scene. Deputies also located surveillance camera footage of the incident.

