Richmond County man accused of arson, cruelty to animals

Arrested in Richmond County for arson and aggravated cruelty to animals
Arrested in Richmond County for arson and aggravated cruelty to animals(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies arrested a man accused of setting fire to his home – the third similar case in the past couple of weeks in the CSRA.

According to authorities, the victim stated she had left the residence in the block of 700 Done Roven Road on a previous date due to a prior altercation with the subject, Jason Madden, 41, her live-in boyfriend.

When the victim returned, Madden had threatened to burn down the house and commit suicide, she reported.

While speaking with Georgia Crisis, her neighbor informed her that her house was on fire.

Deputies stated that Madden had blocked the victim from getting to the residence.

According to authorities, the victim shared that her dog was inside the residence at the time. Madden didn’t leave the door open for him to escape, which directly led to the dog’s death, according to authorities.

The deputies spoke with a witness who stated, that Madden said, “I hope you enjoy your day,” before fleeing the scene. After leaving, the witness saw the house in flames. Madden returned to block the victim out of entering the burning residence, according to authorities.

Deputies stated that Madden was not at the scene at the time of arrival, but was found in a wooded area a short time later.

Madden was arrested and transported for booking on the offenses of arson in the first degree and aggravated cruelty to animals.

It’s the third similar arson case in the past couple of weeks.

Jimmy D. Barrett, 47, was arrested last Tuesday and charged with burning his home at 1400 Cooks Bridge Road northeast of Aiken. Authorities found the house on fire after investigating a possible suicide attempt. A woman had reported that Barrett sent her a picture of the kitchen on fire and said he was hurt, according to deputies.

Debra Cushman, 60, is accused of setting a few days before that at the double-wide mobile home where she lived in the 400 block of Wren Road in Windsor, according to deputies. Two other people were inside, according to authorities. Cushman was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and two counts of attempted murder, according to jail records.

