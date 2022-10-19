Submit Photos/Videos
Record-high early voting numbers among black voters in Georgia

Black voters account for nearly 36 percent of early voters so far, despite only making up less than 30 percent of active voters in the state.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
It has been a rush to the polls over the first three days of early voting in Georgia. With hot races on the ticket, people can’t wait to get their vote cast.

Voters like Ozzie HIll tell Atlanta News First, resources and groups working to mobilize voters have made an impact this year.

“We had a lot of people that didn’t know how to vote, and now you have people knocking on doors registering you to vote, so there’s no way you don’t know,” said Hill.

Groups like The People’s Agenda, are mobilizing voters, knocking door to door, to make sure that a lack of information or transportation won’t keep people from voting. Director Helen Butler said they’re a non-partisan group that will take you to the polls regardless of who you want to vote for.

“We have a lot of disabled, blind people that we take to the polls on a regular basis. if we need to go inside, with the voter at their request, if they’re disabled, or illiterate, we go in and assist them with their voting process. So it’s all about making sure that voters have access to the ballot.” said Butler.

The People’s Agenda works on voter registration all year long. They have groups throughout the state working to connect people with resources.

