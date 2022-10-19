Burke County parents react after shots fired near youth activities

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gunfire next to a Burke County football field has parents concerned.

It adds to the string of violence that we have seen across the CSRA.

We sat down with a Burke County Sheriff’s Office captain to discuss what happened.

Overall, he says they’re seeing more negativity. Everything from gang issues to a disconnect in the community. It’s no longer just your typical tussle. It’s been replaced with weapons that turn deadly, fast.

“I was in a panic trying to find my child. He ran off with his team, with his friends, trying to find somewhere safe to be. I mean, that’s basically what it was. It was chaos,” said Patricia Thompson.

Thompson’s only thought was if she and her son would make it home.

“It’s a very terrifying feeling thinking that you’re in a safe place, playing football for children, and next thing you know, gunshots are being fired off,” she said.

Someone fired the shot next to the football field and close to the sheriff’s office.

Capitan Randall Norman says witnesses confirm it was a young person who pulled the trigger. They are treating it as gang violence.

“Several subjects were in a poorly lit area within the complex and had engaged in some type of a physical altercation,” he said. “Based on some of the information that we’ve received. Yes, I believe that it is gang-related.”

He says some of these recent fights stem from a lack of communication.

“I think in some of these incidents, individuals have chosen violence to make their stance or to show or express themselves rather than the communication piece of verbally talking things out,” said Norman.

For Thompson and her son, it was a close call and could have been worse.

“We were getting ready to leave from the ball field. We noticed a higher presence of police officers at the ball field this afternoon. I mean, they’re doing their part. They’re trying to make sure that our children are 100 percent safe,” said Thompson.

The rec center tells us they have more than 500 kids enrolled in their programs. The sheriff’s office says they’re determined to keep those kids safe on and off the field.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.