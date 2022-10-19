Submit Photos/Videos
The Mosaic Center opens the first local playground for disabled children

Oct. 26th The Mosaic Center opens the first local and fully inclusive playground for disabled children.
Oct. 26th The Mosaic Center opens the first local and fully inclusive playground for disabled children.(The Mosaic Center)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Mosaic Center announced the grand opening of the first local and fully inclusive playground for disabled children in Evans, on Oct. 26.

This is the first inclusive playground of its kind in the area, with 100% of its equipment intended to serve children of all physical and developmental abilities.

In addition to a ribbon-cutting for the playground, an open house will offer guests the opportunity to tour an indoor sensory room and to meet the staff of The Center for New Beginnings, which offers applied behavioral analysis onsite at the center during the week. Admission is free, and refreshments will be provided.

Sara Masciola, the center’s director shared, “We believe every family deserves a community where they can experience love, welcome, and understanding. The new playground allows us to offer that kind of experience.”

MORE | Columbia County’s Pumpkins in the Park offers scavenger hunt

An inclusive playground is intended to give all children the opportunity to play and build community with one another. The equipment and layout have been specially designed to allow access to kids with disabilities, yet still, provide fun and interest for everyone in the family. It features appropriate sensory- and ability-level play pieces for children with Autism and other conditions.

Gerilyn de Laurentys, chair of the center’s board, states, “Our partnerships with The Center for New Beginnings, Easterseals, and other community organizations allow us to offer so much more than we could offer on our own. We are particularly grateful for Leadership Columbia County, which spearheaded the effort to build our inclusive playground. Without their imagination and commitment, we would not be able to offer this gift to the community.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will begin at 4 p.m. at 478 Columbia Industrial Blvd. Evans, GA 30809.

The Mosaic Center is a registered nonprofit organization specializing in providing services designed to meet unmet needs in Columbia County.

For more information, contact The Mosaic Center at (706) 650-9187 or info@themosaiccenterevans.org.

