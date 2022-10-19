Here’s how Ga., S.C. drivers rank on safety, aggression

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia drivers ranked as the fifth worst in the United States based on speeding, distraction and safety, according to one survey, while another suggests that South Carolina drivers are some of the most polite in the nation.

Georgia

The survey giving Georgia drivers bad marks was found on car insurance saving app getjerry.com. The survey is based on the safety scores of 95,000 drivers from more than 22 million trips.

Officials say they calculated the average score for each driver based on the scores for each trip and took that average of all drivers in a given state. “Risk events” was taken into consideration when creating the ranking.

THE RANKING:

Top 10 worst drivers by U.S. State (Jerry.com studies)

South Carolina

A recent Forbes Advisor survey suggests that South Carolina drivers are some of the most polite in the nation.

Researchers analyzed 10 key metrics from a survey of 5,000 U.S. drivers and found that South Carolina ranks No. 9 for least aggressive drivers nationwide.

Key findings for top five states with the most polite drivers:

North Dakotans were least likely in the nation to report that another driver had forced their car off the road (0%), insulted them (22%) or honked at them (46%).

Pennsylvania residents were least likely to say that another driver had exceeded the speed limit just to block their car from changing lanes (22%). Additionally, only 32% of Pennsylvanians had been cut off by another driver, tying with Michigan and Florida for the lowest ranking in this metric.

Michiganders were second least likely to say that another driver has exceeded the speed limit to block them from changing lanes (26%), and none of the respondents from the Great Lakes State had been followed by another driver who exited their vehicle to yell at or fight with them.

Only 30% of Florida drivers have been yelled at, insulted or threatened by another driver, and Floridians were least likely in the nation to say that they know of someone that was injured due to road rage (13%).

Drivers from New York the Empire State tied with North Dakotans for being least likely to say that another driver had bumped or rammed into their car on purpose (1%), and only 2% of New Yorkers said that another driver had forced their car off the road.

Utah tops the list of states with the most confrontational drivers, followed by Missouri, Colorado, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

