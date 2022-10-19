Submit Photos/Videos
Have you seen this missing Richmond County woman?

Tammy Rabun-Kirkland, 56.
Tammy Rabun-Kirkland, 56.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family and friends need the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Tammy Rabun-Kirkland, 56, was last seen on Sept. 26.

Her friends describe her as five feet seven inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Rabun-Kirkland has green eyes and brown hair.

It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information, please call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

