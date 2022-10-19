Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia’s 2022 early voting numbers are 35% higher than in 2018

FILE - Voters stand in a line as they wait to vote early on Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga. Lawyers on Monday, July 18, 2022, asked a federal judge to block Georgia's 2021 ban on giving gifts including food and water to voters waiting in line.(AP)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Voting in Georgia: What you need to know ahead of election

AUGUSTA, Ga. - After only three days of early voting, turnout in Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections has already broken records.

According to Georgia Votes, a website that publishes data provided by the secretary of state, 291,740 people have voted in the election as of Oct. 19. Compared to Georgia’s last governor’s race in 2018, that number was 216,018.

Across Georgia, total turnout for the 2022 general election is 35% higher than in 2018, according to the website, which is not affiliated with any campaign or political party.

White voters (153,507) account for 52.6% of early voting, while Black voters (104,481) are second at 35.8%. Thus far, more women (153,781 or 52.7%) are voting early than men (136,291 or 46.7%).

Voters age 65 and over (149,113) are making up 51.1% of early voting, followed by 89,351 of voters between 50-64 (30.6%).

MORE | Kemp discusses importance of Georgia’s agriculture industry

The nation’s most watched governor’s race is entering its final weeks. Democrat Stacey Abrams is seeking to unseat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and become the nation’s first Black female governor, while Kemp is seeking his second, and final, term.

Georgia’s other high-profile race is a race that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is virtually tied with Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Currently, there are 50 Republicans in the Senate and 48 Democrats, but the Senate’s two Independents caucus with Democrats, meaning the body is split at 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, casts any tie-breaking votes.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

