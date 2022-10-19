FIRST ALERT ISSUED | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our first FROST ADVISORIES and FREEZE WARNINGS of the season were issued early Wednesday morning with more frost and freeze advisories/warnings possible again Thursday morning, especially in our rural communities that are usually cooler than urban environments. Mid to upper 30s look to stick around into our Friday morning as well.

With this being the first cold snap of the season, we are continuing our FIRST ALERT for Thursday morning with temperatures expected to fall into the low 30s and maybe even the upper 20s around the CSRA. This won’t be an issue for outdoor plumbing but could cause damage to sensitive plants. Be sure to cover them or bring them indoors. Also, be sure to bring your pets indoors tonight and again Thursday night to protect them from the unseasonably cold weather.

Aside from the colder than average temperatures we are expected to stay dry and mostly sunny through most of this upcoming week which won’t help alleviate the dry conditions being felt across the CSRA. We have abnormally dry conditions in place for the majority of the CSRA with moderate drought conditions in portions of our northern counties. With not much rain expected this week, we’ll likely see drought coverage expand with the next update coming on Thursday.

Temperatures this weekend will warm up and feel more seasonal. Morning lows Saturday will be near 40 and afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid-40s and afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies both days. Keep it here for updates.

