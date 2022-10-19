Submit Photos/Videos
Dredging project underway at Warren Lake in Augusta

By Will Volk
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a big project zone happening right off Riverwatch Parkway.

The city of Augusta is dredging Warren Lake. All the overgrowth has made the area less accessible.

We caught up with city engineering to see what the plan is about.

“It’ll be a very good addition to everything else coming along,” said Augusta’s Director of Engineering, Hameed Malik.

He is watching the progress as Warren Lake becomes a lake again.

“At one point, there was a lot of heavy construction that went on, so I think all those sediments end up here,” he said.

Malik says all that buildup of dirt made it more like a creek instead of a lake. Now, crews are dredging it and taking away all that extra dirt with a two-mile pipe.

“If we had to haul this material to the nearest landfall, which is city landfill, still we’d have to pay, and that was like $18 million just to haul and dispose of,” said Malik.

Instead, it ends up at a site between the canal and the river. Using the dirt from the lake, they’re filling these pits back in.

“By doing this, not only do we save that money, but also we’re going to restore the borrow pit,” said Malik.

Malik thinks when it’s done, it’ll be good for the environment and a nice spot for kayakers..

“It’s gonna be really another good recreational area,” he said.

Malik thinks it will be done about a year from now.

