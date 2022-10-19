Death of 6-month-old ruled suspicious, parents arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A couple is behind bars after their 6-month-old died.

The Richmond County coroner ruled the death suspicious. It’s not the first time Tyrone Scott and Selena Tyler have been arrested after losing a child. In February of 2021, they were arrested after their one-year-old son Travis died.

Court documents say they were granted bond about a month later but don’t show much after that.

About a year later, they appear to have another child, Samson. The coroner says the 6-month-old was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being found unresponsive at home.

He later died in the hospital.

Authorities say the Scott family lived on Watkins Street. We talked to one neighbor who lives just across the street, and she’s still trying to process what she saw.

She says she didn’t get to meet Samson but says it feels all too familiar with what happened last year.

“I just can’t believe this happened to them, not once, but, for the second time again,” said Jennifer Tollison.

Tollison has known the Scott family for three years and says she even got to meet Travis before he passed.

“I went over there, trying to help the mom out, hold her up while they were working on the baby. His lifeless body was just laid there. I knew then he was already gone,” said Tollison. “I know being a mom and I have four boys, every one of my kids has fallen off the couch at some point when they were a baby. They didn’t stop breathing from it.”

According to arrest warrants, the parents have both been charged with child cruelty in the second degree. It goes further to say that on top of being left unsupervised for at least two hours, Samson was exposed to extreme conditions like roaches, drugs, alcohol, and broken furniture.

In the 2021 case, the couple was accused of removing the baby’s ventilator, leading to his death. Prosecutors in court said deputies found the home smelled like marijuana and smoke and that the first child had been sleeping on a pad on the floor. Defense attorneys argued against those claims.

“I don’t know what to think, what to believe right now,” she said. “To live across the street from it and to see it with my own eyes, I’m going to live that for a minute now.”

The family was here but told us they were still just trying to process the events. We received records on the couple’s first case. We’re working to see what happened after they were granted a bond. As for this new case, we’ll keep you updated once they appear in court.

