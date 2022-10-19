Submit Photos/Videos
Coroner investigating suspicious death of 6-month-old

Generic ambulance photo
Generic ambulance photo(CBS46 News)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death of a child that occurred Tuesday night.  

Samson Scott, 6 months old, was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by emergency medical crews after being found unresponsive at his residence in the block of Watkins Street.   

Scott was pronounced dead at 11:11p.m. Tuesday at Augusta University Medical Center.   

An autopsy has been scheduled.

It’s not the first death of a child named Scott who lived in the 1900 block of Watkins Street.

Travis Scott of the 1900 block of Watkins Street died Feb. 13, 2021, and his parents were arrested.

Travis’ father Tyrone Scott and his mother Salena Tyler-Scott were accused of repeatedly turning off their child’s ventilator, which investigators say led to his death.

From left: Tyrone Scott, 34, and Salena Scott, 21
From left: Tyrone Scott, 34, and Salena Scott, 21(WRDW)

The parents were both arrested and charged with murder and cruelty to children in Travis’ death.

Bond was set for them some time ago, but jail booking records show they were rearrested Wednesday and are back in jail.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, Travis Scott died after emergency medical crews had taken the child to the hospital from the family home in the 1900 block of Watkins Street.

The mother and father claimed Travis would pull out his own tracheotomy tube and an alarm would not go off as it was supposed to.

The prosecutor said this is impossible, but the machine has been sent for testing. The results have not come back yet.

Doctors say the only way this could happen is if the tube is pulled out, and then something else covers the hole in the neck to “trick” the machine.

The parents say the baby would put his fingers there to cover the hole. Doctors say the baby’s fingers are too small to fully cover the hole, so that would be impossible.

