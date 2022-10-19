Commissioners have 1st meeting since business has alcohol license revoked

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County commissioners held their first meeting since Stay Social Tap and Table’s alcohol license was revoked.

Nothing on the agenda mentioned Stay Social, and no members of the public came to speak one way or another.

Previously, commissioners revoked the license because the business reported selling 47 percent of food sales when the number must be at 50 percent.

Tuesday night, the commission moved forward, but it may not be over. The issue with alcohol licenses and the ordinance in Columbia County could come up again.

An email sent to commissioners accuses two other businesses in Columbia County of violating the same ordinance.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Columbia County’s public relations manager says the two businesses are not being investigated by the county.

In Stay Social’s case, they still have a few options. The business can either accept the commission’s decision or they can appeal the decision to the Superior Court where they can either deny the appeal or accept it and hold a hearing to determine what will happen next.

If the higher court decides to take the case, the alcohol license will be reinstated until the hearing determines the final outcome.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.