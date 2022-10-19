Submit Photos/Videos
Brandon Wilde hosts their 32nd Anniversary Carnival

Brandon Wilde hosted their 32nd Anniversary Carnival on Oct. 14.
Brandon Wilde hosted their 32nd Anniversary Carnival on Oct. 14.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Brandon Wilde hosted their 32nd Anniversary Carnival on Oct. 14.

The life plan community consisting of independent living assisted living, and memory care neighborhoods commemorated this milestone for all residents.

The carnival included a pay-to-play dunk tank, with all funds raised going to the ongoing support of Alzheimer’s research. The higher donation given, the closer players were able to throw at the target. The celebration included carnival games, festive food specials from Chef Kenny Bedenbaugh, and a toast with the evening’s signature cocktail, cotton candy champagne.

Jacob Elliott, Brandon Wilde’s executive director, shared, “It’s an incredible achievement that Brandon Wilde has been a part of the fabric of the Augusta community for 32 years. This community is fortunate to be part of such a family and wanted to take the opportunity to thank all our community partners, team members, and residents for making this possible.”

Elliott’s main focus is maintaining a high level of resident satisfaction and team member engagement, while also ensuring the community continues its financial viability and operational efficiency, since joining in 2018.

Brandon Wilde is the region’s premier senior living community and has been a partner, neighbor, healthcare provider, and home to many Evans and Augusta families for over three decades.

