Augusta plant gets $178M grant that could spark 600 jobs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Wednesday announced Solvay Specialty Polymers in Augusta as the recipient of a $178.2 million grant to boost the domestic electric vehicle battery supply chain.

With the finds from the through the bipartisan infrastructure law, the plant aims to manufacture electric battery-grade binders and separator coatings, a crucial component for lithium-ion batteries used for electric vehicles.

The facility could bring as many as 500 construction jobs and 100 manufacturing jobs to Richmond County.

The grant was announced by the staff of Sen. Raphael Warnock, who in July, encouraged Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to support the funding for a potential manufacturing facility.

“I was proud to fight for and help secure the $178 million needed for this new facility, and I’ll continue to work closely with businesses looking to start or expand in Georgia to secure critical investments that will help create local, good-paying jobs,” Warnock said in a statement.

Mike Finelli, president of Solvay Growth Platforms and chief North American officer, said the effort “will provide the U.S. with critical raw materials for building an independent, sustainable EV value chain.”

He said: “This grant reaffirms Solvay’s leadership in developing a robust and resilient domestic battery supply chain that brings important clean energy jobs to the U.S.”

With demand for electric vehicles growing rapidly, the project would be a major step forward in building a modern energy economy that addresses sustainability challenges by bringing more energy-efficient solutions to this growing market, Finelli said.

“Georgia is open for business, and today’s announcement is good news for both Georgia’s growing clean energy economy and Augusta workers,” Warnock said.

