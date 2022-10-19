Submit Photos/Videos
AU students learn cyber skills at ‘Soldering Workshop’

By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Cyber Center is teaming up with the JAGByte Living Learning Community at Augusta University and the Cybertronics Makers Club for a ‘Soldering Workshop.’

For the less tech-savvy, that’s a base-level skill used in the process of making circuit boards.

Darby Wills is a cybersecurity student at Augusta University.

He said, “What they’re learning right now is definitely applicable to a lot of situations they could have in their classrooms.”

Skills students will be able to use in and out of the classroom.

The JAGByte community is an organization for freshmen living in dorms who are studying cybersecurity. Both are student organizations.

