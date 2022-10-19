Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken Electric Cooperative helps repair homes in need

By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Electric Cooperative is serving the community with its annual ‘Project Power’ initiative.

They’ve partnered with the Aiken County Chapter of United Way’s ‘Project Vision’ to complete minor repairs on homes in the area.

We spoke with the chapter president about how they’re helping.

MORE | The Mosaic Center opens the first local playground for disabled children

“These folks are barely able to get by, they’re below the poverty level, and without these programs and these wonderful partnerships, things like this just don’t take place,” said Sharon Rodgers, Aiken County United Way President.

Employees of the Aiken Electric Cooperative are completing these projects in the Aiken and Edgefield districts Wednesday and Thursday.

They will be in the North Augusta district on Oct. 25.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justus Hyman
Mom in jail as 2-year-old son takes final breath after drowning incident
Youth Challenge at Fort Gordon
Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon
Deputies investigate homicide on Washington Road
Deputies target gang members as shootings flare again in Augusta
Justus Hyman
Family speaks after mother charged with child cruelty
Tyrone Scott and Salena Tyler
Roaches, drugs, danger: Documents offer insights on latest baby death

Latest News

FILE - Voters stand in a line as they wait to vote early on Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga....
Georgia’s 2022 early voting numbers are 35% higher than in 2018
Aiken Electric helps homes in need
Aiken Electric helps homes in need
Richmond County narcotics officers arrested seven people and seized over 1,000 fentanyl pills,...
6 arrested, 1 sought after Richmond County narcotic raid
Taveon Kennedy
At 2 Augusta high schools, threats lead to lockdown, arrest