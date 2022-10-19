Aiken Electric Cooperative helps repair homes in need

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Electric Cooperative is serving the community with its annual ‘Project Power’ initiative.

They’ve partnered with the Aiken County Chapter of United Way’s ‘Project Vision’ to complete minor repairs on homes in the area.

We spoke with the chapter president about how they’re helping.

“These folks are barely able to get by, they’re below the poverty level, and without these programs and these wonderful partnerships, things like this just don’t take place,” said Sharon Rodgers, Aiken County United Way President.

Employees of the Aiken Electric Cooperative are completing these projects in the Aiken and Edgefield districts Wednesday and Thursday.

They will be in the North Augusta district on Oct. 25.

