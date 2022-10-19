At 2 Augusta high schools, threats lead to lockdown, arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County high schools have dealt with at least two threats this week, with one leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old.

The latest incident happened Wednesday at T.W. Josey High School, where a threat message was sent via Airdrop in the cafeteria. The threat put the school on lockdown, but the campus was cleared and back to normal by 3:30 p.m.

Earlier in the week, Taveon E. Kennedy was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and acts as well as having a weapon on school grounds at Cross Creek High, according to authorities.

According to an arrest warrant, he stated while conversing with a Richmond County school system officer that a particular person “needed to die” and that the person was lucky Kennedy did not have his gun on him.

In addition, Kennedy walked around the school’s campus stating that he wanted to shoot a teacher, bring a bomb to the school and blow up the school, according to the arrest warrant.

During an administrative search, Kennedy was found to have a silver metal knife and ten 9 mm cartridges, according to the arrest warrant.

Kennedy was arrested Monday and booked into Richmond County jail, where he remained Wednesday, according to jail records.

