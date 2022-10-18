WATCH LIVE: Authorities offer update on missing Ga. toddler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. to give an update on the Quinton Simon case.

Watch the live stream above.

Quinton was last seen on Oct. 5 when he was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home. Since then, CCPD and the FBI confirm they believe Quinton is dead. They have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.

