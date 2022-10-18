Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. lawmakers remain at odds over abortion rule changes

South Carolina State House
South Carolina State House(Gray)
By Mary Green
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The clock is ticking for Republican lawmakers in South Carolina to pass tighter abortion restrictions – if they want them in effect by the end of the year.

This comes after another attempt to pass an abortion bill failed again Tuesday at the State House.

The Legislature would have to get a bill through both the House and the Senate in less than a month – or else lawmakers would have to wait until next year to try to pass tighter restrictions.

Despite lawmakers being there throughout the summer and now into the fall to try to approve a new abortion law – the House and the Senate haven’t been able to come to an agreement yet on what it would be.

South Carolina lawmakers remain at a stalemate in Republicans’ push to further restrict abortions after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Right now, South Carolina’s current law amounts to a ban on abortion after about six weeks.

But the state Supreme Court has temporarily blocked it from being enforced – with a hearing on that legal challenge scheduled for Wednesday.

The bill the Senate passed over the summer adjusts that six-week ban – including clearing up the language in the law that led to the Supreme Court blocking it.

Senate Republicans say they don’t have enough support to pass an abortion ban from conception.

That’s what the House passed – including limited exceptions for the mother’s life and health, as well as for victims of sexual assault.

Now neither chamber will agree to the other’s bill – including the Senate voting Tuesday to stick with its bill instead of approving what’s called a motion to recede.

“I’m very disappointed in today’s vote,” said state Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson. “The motion to recede would’ve sent the House bill to the governor’s desk. … It was the kind of bill that almost all of those Republicans that voted against the motion to recede actually said they supported.”

Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, said: “I thought that it had too many issues with it, that it had too many flaws in the House bill, that it was a very strict bill.”

Next a small group of members from both chambers will try to work out a compromise between the House and Senate bills.

They’d have to get that bill to the governor by Nov. 13 – which one senator called “a stiff challenge.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

