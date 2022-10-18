Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Roadway roundup: Overnight lane closure set this week for I-20

An overnight lane closure is planned this week on Interstate 20 near the state line.
An overnight lane closure is planned this week on Interstate 20 near the state line.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction crews plan an overnight lane closure this week as part of the Interstate 20 Savannah River bridge project. 

Beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m., the right lane will be closed on westbound I-20 from Exit 1 in South Carolina through the Augusta Canal Bridge.

MORE | National gas prices head in a different direction from our region’s

The lane closure will allow construction crews access to set up a concrete pump truck to pour the new bridge deck.

The work is scheduled to be completed Thursday morning without any unexpected delays. 

During this time, both the right lane as well as the shoulder of westbound I-20 may be impacted. Motorists are advised to expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone. 

For additional project information, visit https://i-20savannahriverbridgereplacements-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

Columbia County lane closures

  • The southbound right turn lane of Furys Ferry to Evans to Locks Road is closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily this week.
  • There will be a closure of the left turn lane of Riverwood Parkway to William Few Parkway from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.
  • There will be temporary lane closures with lane shifts from 440 to 480 Sugar Creek Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Oct. 26.
  • There are temporary lane closures with lane shifts on Rose Lane from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justus Hyman, 2.
Mom in jail as 2-year-old son takes final breath after drowning incident
Multiple deputies on scene at B Street near Lake Olmstead
With 3 shootings, crime surge claims more lives in CSRA
Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
One man injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace
Youth Challenge at Fort Gordon
Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon
Cpl. Tommy Gunn
Deputy identified in deadly Augusta stun-gun incident

Latest News

Motorcycle generic
Augusta roads take deadly toll on motorcyclists
Car accident generic
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man killed in Augusta crash
Gordon Highway
Wrecks kill pedestrian, motorcyclist in Augusta, 2 in Orangeburg County
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Crashes affect drivers on Mike Padgett Highway, Washington Road