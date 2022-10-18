Roadway roundup: Overnight lane closure set this week for I-20

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction crews plan an overnight lane closure this week as part of the Interstate 20 Savannah River bridge project.

Beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m., the right lane will be closed on westbound I-20 from Exit 1 in South Carolina through the Augusta Canal Bridge.

The lane closure will allow construction crews access to set up a concrete pump truck to pour the new bridge deck.

The work is scheduled to be completed Thursday morning without any unexpected delays.

During this time, both the right lane as well as the shoulder of westbound I-20 may be impacted. Motorists are advised to expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

For additional project information, visit https://i-20savannahriverbridgereplacements-gdot.hub.arcgis.com .

Columbia County lane closures

The southbound right turn lane of Furys Ferry to Evans to Locks Road is closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily this week.

There will be a closure of the left turn lane of Riverwood Parkway to William Few Parkway from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.

There will be temporary lane closures with lane shifts from 440 to 480 Sugar Creek Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Oct. 26.

There are temporary lane closures with lane shifts on Rose Lane from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday.

