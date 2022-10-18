Richmond County deputies investigate homicide on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Richmond County deputies say one person is dead and another injured following a shooting late Monday night.

Deputies say they were called to the shooting at 11:34 p.m. on the 3000 block of Washington Road.

They say one victim died on scene and the other has been transported to the hospital with injuries.

Deputies have not yet released the names of the victims, this is a developing story stay with us as we continue to learn more.

