Police have named the mother a suspect, but still no arrests in Quinton Simon case

By Jessica Savage
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say they believe they will find the remains of a missing Chatham County toddler in a landfill.

He’s the toddler who went missing from his home almost two weeks ago.

An extensive search effort is underway inside the Waste Management Landfill off Little Neck Road. Drone video shows investigators sifting through trash using machines and their hands to find the remains of 20-month-old Quinton Simon who was last seen on Oct. 5.

“We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally grueling tasks for our investigators and team,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said.

Chief Hadley explained how investigators believe Quinton ended up in the landfill.

“We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location and it was brought here by regular means of disposal, I have every belief that we will find his remains here at the landfill,” he said.

Search efforts began Oct. 18. The FBI says they are focused on a specific area of the landfill. Dozens of FBI personnel are involved in the physical search.

“This will not be quick. It will not be easy and the outcome is uncertain. As the chief said, we want justice for Quinton and we want to find him a proper resting place,” FBI Senior Supervisory Agent Will Clark said.

It’s been 13 days since Quinton’s mother reported him missing from the family home on Buckhalter Road.

Audio of 911 Dispatch Call: ”Complainant advised her one year old son is missing. She woke up, her door was open. Advising he’s unable to open a door, thinks someone came in and took him.”

As of Oct. 18, she remains a suspect.

When asked why no one is currently charged, Chief Hadley responded, “Because we are not ready to charge anyone yet. We still have work to do. We still have an investigation and we are not going to do anything pre-emptively that would harm future prosecution.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

