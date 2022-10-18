Submit Photos/Videos
New K-9 Banner joins the Grovetown police force

Banner and his human counterparts at the Grovetown Police Department.
Banner and his human counterparts at the Grovetown Police Department.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department this week officially welcomed its newest member, a crime-fighting K-9 named Banner.

Banner is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois is trained in narcotics detection and tracking.

Banner and his handler will be leaving for Chatham County next week to undergo four weeks of rigorous training and certification.

A donation from the Shield Club of Greater Augusta made the addition of Banner possible.

