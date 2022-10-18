New K-9 Banner joins the Grovetown police force

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department this week officially welcomed its newest member, a crime-fighting K-9 named Banner.

Banner is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois is trained in narcotics detection and tracking.

Banner and his handler will be leaving for Chatham County next week to undergo four weeks of rigorous training and certification.

A donation from the Shield Club of Greater Augusta made the addition of Banner possible.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.