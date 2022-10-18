Submit Photos/Videos
Nestle recalls cookie dough for possible plastic contamination

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Nestle recalled some of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.

The affected products were produced between June and September 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shared in an announcement from the company.

The product was distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico.

Nestle said no other Toll House products were included in the recall, and there had been no related illnesses or injuries reported.

People who bought the recalled cookie dough were urged not to eat the product. They should return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

For further support, contact Nestle USA at 800-681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ET.

For more information on recalls and safety alerts, visit the FDA website.

