Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Microsoft to cut nearly 1,000 workers

Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.
Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.

The tech giant is cutting close to 1,000 of its employees, according to Axios.

The layoffs will be across numerous divisions, including Edge and Xbox.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the cuts to MarketWatch, adding the company has been forced to make structural changes.

Other tech companies have also recently trimmed their workforce, including Snapchat’s parent company Snap, Apple and Oracle.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple deputies on scene at B Street near Lake Olmstead
With 3 shootings, crime surge claims more lives in CSRA
Justus Hyman, 2.
Mom in jail as 2-year-old son takes final breath after drowning incident
Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
One man injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace
Cpl. Tommy Gunn
Deputy identified in deadly Augusta stun-gun incident
2nd person in a week dies of opioid overdose in Grovetown

Latest News

Quinton Simon
Authorities search landfill for missing Ga. toddler’s body
From left: Azure Marie Akon Alverson, Ny’Khia Jennae Shelton and Tacalyn Armour.
Can you help deputies find these missing teenagers?
Nestle recalled some of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip...
Nestle recalls cookie dough for possible plastic contamination
Crews were on the scene fighting this fire in the 1300 block of South Harris Street along State...
Fire heavily damages home outside Sandersville
President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation ahead of midterms