Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

McDonald’s iconic Halloween pails are finally back

The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.
The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – McDonald’s beloved Halloween pail Happy Meals are back!

Starting Tuesday, you can get your hands on one of the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin. The buckets will hold your Happy Meal of choice.

But don’t wait – the limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The Halloween pails holding Happy Meals first debuted in 1986 and were last seen in 2016.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple deputies on scene at B Street near Lake Olmstead
With 3 shootings, crime surge claims more lives in CSRA
Justus Hyman, 2.
Mom in jail as 2-year-old son takes final breath after drowning incident
Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
One man injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace
Cpl. Tommy Gunn
Deputy identified in deadly Augusta stun-gun incident
2nd person in a week dies of opioid overdose in Grovetown

Latest News

Quinton Simon
Authorities search landfill for missing Ga. toddler’s body
From left: Azure Marie Akon Alverson, Ny’Khia Jennae Shelton and Tacalyn Armour.
Can you help deputies find these missing teenagers?
Nestle recalled some of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip...
Nestle recalls cookie dough for possible plastic contamination
Crews were on the scene fighting this fire in the 1300 block of South Harris Street along State...
Fire heavily damages home outside Sandersville
President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation ahead of midterms