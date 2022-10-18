Jefferson Co. school officials hold meeting for parents, community members

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In early October, a massive fight broke out at Jefferson County High School, sending 23 students to jail.

We’re still not sure what led up to it. On Monday evening, Superintendent Dr. Sam Dasher held a meeting for concerned parents.

Many parents say their eyes were opened to issues they never thought about.

Dasher says the meeting was not to provide answers yet. He wanted to talk with parents about issues in the school system and in the community.

“If we don’t come up with some solutions for our kids, we wind up having these problems if not inside of school, outside of school, and we don’t want that anywhere,” he said.

Parents, guardians, community members, and board members gathered at Jefferson County High School to talk about change.

“The purpose tonight is to finally bring the community together to address some of the issues that our youth are having in Jefferson County. What happens in the school is really just a microcosm of what happens in society,” said Dasher. “We’re looking for other ways to be preventive. Not just reactionary.”

Parents who came looking for answers didn’t get them.

“Tonight’s meeting is not designed to provide answers. It is to address the concerns, to identify the concerns, and then find the experts to address the answers,” he said.

Instead, they were told to write down five things they thought needed to be addressed before splitting into groups.

“This is an opportunity, this is a chance for us to get together and really start talking about solutions. How are we going to move forward? How are we going to work with our kids? How are we going to work together,” Dasher asked.

Aurthur Wilcher is a parent. He says he learned more than he thought he would.

“One of the main things I learned is that we got to communicate. A lot of us such as myself haven’t been taught. I had to learn, and with these youth lot of most times you have to stop talking at them even stop, stop talking to you, you got to learn to talk with me,” he said.

Groups talked about cell phone polices, more after school activities, and education on gang violence. He says better communication is the key.

“We’ve got to come together as a community. We’ve got to talk to these children, because they have issues that they’re not even going to talk about at home,” said Wilcher.

Parents are hoping to get more answers when they meet again in December. Dasher says the 23 students arrested go to tribunal this week for a panel to decide their consequences.

