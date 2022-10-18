Submit Photos/Videos
HUB for Community Innovation holds ribbon cutting ceremony literacy center

By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The HUB for Community Innovation held another ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon for Augusta University’s new literacy center.

We talked to Congressman Rick Allen at the ceremony, who stressed why this center is so important.

“If you’re not reading at a third-grade level when you finish the third grade, it’s likely you won’t finish high school. And if you don’t finish high school, it doesn’t end well,” he said.

Allen donated over 230 books from the Library of Congress Surplus Book Program to help fill the shelves.

YMCA ensures local children, families, have 'A Place to Dream'
The HUB Literacy Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony
