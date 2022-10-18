HUB for Community Innovation holds ribbon cutting ceremony literacy center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The HUB for Community Innovation held another ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon for Augusta University’s new literacy center.

We talked to Congressman Rick Allen at the ceremony, who stressed why this center is so important.

“If you’re not reading at a third-grade level when you finish the third grade, it’s likely you won’t finish high school. And if you don’t finish high school, it doesn’t end well,” he said.

Allen donated over 230 books from the Library of Congress Surplus Book Program to help fill the shelves.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.