Gun pulled during Saluda County argument over NFL, deputies say

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An argument over football got tense enough that a gun was pulled, leading to a man’s arrest, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Monday that they got a 911 call about a man pointing a firearm in the employee parking lot of Amick Farms.

Deputies responded and found Anthony Fowler and a handgun, according to authorities.

Deputies learned that Fowler had pointed a firearm at another man and threatened him after they got into an argument over NFL football, according to authorities.

Fowler was arrested and booked into the Saluda County Detention Center on charges of unlawful carrying of a firearm and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to deputies.

