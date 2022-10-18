Georgia shatters record as early voting opens across state

AUGUSTA, Ga. - More than 125,000 Georgians voted on the first day of early voting on Monday, shattering the state’s previous record of 72,000 from 2018.

Gabe Sterling, the Georgia Secretary of State’s chief operating officer, confirmed the numbers late Monday on Twitter.

Mark Rountree, president of Landmark Communications, said 42% of those who voted Oct. 17 throughout the state were Black.

In Richmond County, 1,005 people cast votes Monday. That compares to 1,629 on the first day of early voting in 2020 and 636 on the first day in 2018

The biggest races on the ballot this year are for governor and U.S. senator.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp continues leading Democrat Stacey Abrams in most polls, like a new Landmark poll released Tuesday.

The two faced off Monday in the first of two debates.

