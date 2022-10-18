FIRST ALERT ISSUED | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front moved through the region last night clearing the way for some of the coolest air we’ve seen so far this fall.

The air is drying out behind the front, prompting dangerous burning conditions. Winds stay breezy this afternoon between 10-15 mph out of the northwest with gusts near 25 mph possible. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for western portions of our viewing area.

Dangerous burning conditions across the CSRA today with relative humidity values below 25% and wind gusts approaching 25 mph. (WRDW)

Our first FROST ADVISORIES and FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for early Wednesday morning with more frost and freeze advisories/warnings likely for Thursday morning, especially in our rural communities that are usually cooler than urban environments. Mid to upper 30s look to stick around into our Friday morning as well.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings have been issued for the CSRA ahead of a big cold snap Wednesday morning. (WRDW)

With this being the first cold snap of the season, we’ve issued a FIRST ALERT for both Wednesday and Thursday mornings with temperatures expected to fall into the low 30s in Augusta. Colder temperatures near freezing look to be possible in our more rural communities with upper 30s likely for a few southern counties. This won’t be an issue for outdoor plumbing but could cause damage to sensitive plants. Be sure to cover them or bring them indoors. Also, be sure to bring your pets indoors Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights to protect them from the unseasonably cold weather.

First Alert issued for WED& THURS morning as some of the coldest air we've seen in 6 months moves into our region. (wrdw)

Cold low temperatures this week will be within a few degrees of records. (WRDW)

Aside from the colder than average temperatures we are expected to stay dry and mostly sunny through most of this upcoming week which won’t help alleviate the dry conditions being felt across the CSRA. We have abnormally dry conditions in place for the majority of the CSRA with moderate drought conditions in portions of our northern counties. With not much rain expected this week, we’ll likely see drought coverage expand with the next update coming on Thursday.

Temperatures this weekend will warm up and feel more seasonal. Morning lows Saturday will be near 40 and afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid-40s and afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies both days.

