Fire heavily damages home outside Sandersville

Crews were on the scene fighting this fire in the 1300 block of South Harris Street along State...
Crews were on the scene fighting this fire in the 1300 block of South Harris Street along State Highway 15 south of Sandersville.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Little appeared to be left of a home that burned Monday night just south south of Sandersville.

Crews were on the scene around 8:30 p.m. Monday fighting the fire in the 1300 block of South Harris Street along State Highway 15 between Sandersville and Tennille.

It was reported as a residential structure fire.

Photos from the scene showed little to no frame left with the flames burning close to the ground.

