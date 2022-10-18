Fire heavily damages home outside Sandersville
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Little appeared to be left of a home that burned Monday night just south south of Sandersville.
Crews were on the scene around 8:30 p.m. Monday fighting the fire in the 1300 block of South Harris Street along State Highway 15 between Sandersville and Tennille.
It was reported as a residential structure fire.
Photos from the scene showed little to no frame left with the flames burning close to the ground.
