Fire heavily damages home outside Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Little appeared to be left of a home that burned Monday night just south south of Sandersville.

Crews were on the scene around 8:30 p.m. Monday fighting the fire in the 1300 block of South Harris Street along State Highway 15 between Sandersville and Tennille.

It was reported as a residential structure fire.

Photos from the scene showed little to no frame left with the flames burning close to the ground.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.