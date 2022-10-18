Submit Photos/Videos
Dispute leads to gunfire near Burke County youth football games

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies investigated a gunshot Monday night near some youth sports activities.

Deputies responded at the Burke County Recreation Department site in regards to a shot being heard in the area.

Deputies’ investigation revealed several juveniles “were engaging in a physical altercation in an area away from where the recreation league football games were being held,” the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.

“As we continue this investigation, we will ensure the individual(s) responsible will be held accountable,” the agency said in a statement. “The actions of these individuals certainly caused panic and uneasiness for those in attendance of the games.”

Deputies emphasized to parents that “it is imperative that we seize this opportunity to speak with our youth,” adding that violence is not the answer, nor will it be tolerated.

