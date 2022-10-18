Dispute leads to gunfire near Burke County youth football games

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies investigated a gunshot Monday night near some youth sports activities.

Deputies responded at the Burke County Recreation Department site in regards to a shot being heard in the area.

Deputies’ investigation revealed several juveniles “were engaging in a physical altercation in an area away from where the recreation league football games were being held,” the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.

“As we continue this investigation, we will ensure the individual(s) responsible will be held accountable,” the agency said in a statement. “The actions of these individuals certainly caused panic and uneasiness for those in attendance of the games.”

Deputies emphasized to parents that “it is imperative that we seize this opportunity to speak with our youth,” adding that violence is not the answer, nor will it be tolerated.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.