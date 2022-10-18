Submit Photos/Videos
Brian Kemp continues leading Stacey Abrams | U.S. Senate race tied in new Landmark poll

Republicans leading in numerous races throughout Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterms
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three weeks before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections are held, a new Landmark Communications shows Gov. Brian Kemp leading in his reelection bid over Democrat Stacey Abrams and the state’s U.S. senate race virtually tied.

The poll was among 500 likely general election voters over Oct. 15-17, 2022, and has a 4.4% plus/minus margin of error.

Here are the poll’s results:

If the election for governor of Georgia were being held today and the candidates were Brian Kemp, the Republican incumbent, Stacey Abrams, the Democratic challenger, and Shane Hazel, the Libertarian challenger, for whom would you vote?

  • Brian Kemp 51.2%
  • Stacey Abrams 44.6%
  • Shane Hazel 2.3%
  • Undecided 1.9%

If the election for U.S. Senate were being held today and the candidates were Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent, Herschel Walker, the Republican challenger, and Chase Oliver, the Libertarian challenger, for whom would you vote?

  • Raphael Warnock 46.1%
  • Herschel Walker 46%
  • Chase Oliver 3.4%
  • Undecided 1.6%

A campaign debate was held this week between Senate candidates Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. Have you personally seen or listened to at least part of the debate?

  • Yes 63.6%
  • No 33.6%
  • Don’t know 2.8%

Regardless of which candidate you are voting for, who do you believe won the debate itself, Raphael Warnock or Herschel Walker?

  • Raphael Warnock 33%
  • Herschel Walker 34.4%
  • Undecided 32.6%

If the election for Lieutenant Governor were being held today and the candidates were Burt Jones, the Republican, Charlie Bailey, the Democrat, and Ryan Graham, the Libertarian, for whom would you vote?

  • Burt Jones 46.4%
  • Charlie Bailey 38.9%
  • Ryan Graham 3.9%
  • Undecided 10.8%

If the election for Secretary of State were being held today and the candidates were Brad Raffensperger, the Republican incumbent, Bee Nguyen, the Democratic challenger, and Ted Metz, the Libertarian challenger, for whom would you vote?

  • Brad Raffensperger 47.2%
  • Bee Nguyen 36.4%
  • Ted Metz 8.5%
  • Undecided 7.9%

If the election for Attorney General were being held today and the candidates were Chris Carr, the Republican incumbent, Jennifer Jordan, the Democratic challenger, and Martin Cowan, the Libertarian challenger, for whom would you vote?

  • Chris Carr 47.4%
  • Jennifer Jordan 40%
  • Martin Cowan 4%
  • Undecided 8.7%

This story is developing.

