Authorities identify 2-year-old boy in Augusta drowning death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirms a two-year-old died Monday night after being found in a pool on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the 3400 block of Merrimac Avenue.

Justus Hyman was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. on Monday after being transported to the Augusta University Medical Center on Sunday.

Coroner Mark Bowen says an autopsy has been scheduled.

His mom, Domonique Murray, is in jail, charged with child cruelty in the second degree.

