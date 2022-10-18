Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Authorities identify 2-year-old boy in Augusta drowning death

Justus Hyman, 2.
Justus Hyman, 2.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirms a two-year-old died Monday night after being found in a pool on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the 3400 block of Merrimac Avenue.

Justus Hyman was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. on Monday after being transported to the Augusta University Medical Center on Sunday.

MORE | Izzy Scott’s family holds foundation concert benefit

Coroner Mark Bowen says an autopsy has been scheduled.

His mom, Domonique Murray, is in jail, charged with child cruelty in the second degree.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple deputies on scene at B Street near Lake Olmstead
2 men dead after weekend shootings in Augusta
One man is dead following a run-in with police.
Man dead, deputy on leave after Augusta stun-gun incident
Motorcycle crash
1 person killed in motorcycle crash on Riverwatch Parkway
Augusta voters react to Walker, Warnock debate
generic crash
One dead in motorcycle accident Friday

Latest News

Sheriff Williams
Burke County Sheriff Williams- full interview
RCSS drone training
The sky is the limit as students learn to fly drones at Cross Creek
Students learn to fly drones at Cross Creek High
Students learn to fly drones at Cross Creek High
Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Burke Co. Sheriff Alfonzo Williams responds to financial audit