Augusta interim administrator unveils budget proposal for next year

Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
By Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Interim Administrator Takiyah A. Douse presented her recommended Fiscal Year 2023 proposed budget during the Augusta Commission meeting held Tuesday.

The budget covers six strategic priorities:

  • Economic development
  • External relationships
  • Infrastructure
  • Governance and finance
  • Public safety
  • Quality of life

The plan also includes data collected from the public through feedback from public budget forums and an online survey.

The budget proposal brings forward a recommendation for $1.07 billion, a nearly 2% decrease from the 2022 amended budget of $1.09 billion.

“While there has been much to overcome in 2022, Augusta has been laser-focused on being adaptable to change,” Douse said, “as we continue remaining structurally balanced and creating a long-term strategy for infrastructure.”

The Augusta Commission will hold a work session to discuss the proposed budget at 10 a.m. Oct. 26.

SEE THE FULL BUDGET:

SEE THE BUDGET PRESENTATION:

