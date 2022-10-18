Augusta interim administrator unveils budget proposal for next year
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Interim Administrator Takiyah A. Douse presented her recommended Fiscal Year 2023 proposed budget during the Augusta Commission meeting held Tuesday.
The budget covers six strategic priorities:
- Economic development
- External relationships
- Infrastructure
- Governance and finance
- Public safety
- Quality of life
The plan also includes data collected from the public through feedback from public budget forums and an online survey.
The budget proposal brings forward a recommendation for $1.07 billion, a nearly 2% decrease from the 2022 amended budget of $1.09 billion.
“While there has been much to overcome in 2022, Augusta has been laser-focused on being adaptable to change,” Douse said, “as we continue remaining structurally balanced and creating a long-term strategy for infrastructure.”
The Augusta Commission will hold a work session to discuss the proposed budget at 10 a.m. Oct. 26.
