Augusta interim administrator unveils budget proposal for next year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Interim Administrator Takiyah A. Douse presented her recommended Fiscal Year 2023 proposed budget during the Augusta Commission meeting held Tuesday.

The budget covers six strategic priorities:

Economic development

External relationships

Infrastructure

Governance and finance

Public safety

Quality of life

The plan also includes data collected from the public through feedback from public budget forums and an online survey.

The budget proposal brings forward a recommendation for $1.07 billion, a nearly 2% decrease from the 2022 amended budget of $1.09 billion.

“While there has been much to overcome in 2022, Augusta has been laser-focused on being adaptable to change,” Douse said, “as we continue remaining structurally balanced and creating a long-term strategy for infrastructure.”

The Augusta Commission will hold a work session to discuss the proposed budget at 10 a.m. Oct. 26.

SEE THE FULL BUDGET:

SEE THE BUDGET PRESENTATION:

