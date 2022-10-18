Aiken haunted attraction is scaring for a good cause

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Halloween is on the way, and Deadwood Manor is ready to haunt.

One Aiken resident started the event out of his garage, and now it’s a full-blown operation.

It’s free for you and the family, but it also benefits Golden Harvest Food Bank’s It’s Spooky to be Hungry campaign.

In 2021, his house raised about 3,000 pounds of food. We stopped by to see how haunted this house is.

“This is me in a nutshell. This whole monstrosity is me,” he said.

Jonathan Barton has transformed his property into 3,000 square feet of scares.

“Nobody thinks there’s something like this in somebody’s backyard,” he said.

His backyard has looked like this for the last 20 Halloweens. With some new additions this year, he’s excited another one is almost here.

“I’m like a little kid at Christmas because this is my Super Bowl, college playoff, World Series,” said Barton.

Just like a championship team, JB and his volunteers put in work during the offseason. They’ve been getting it ready since July.

“We want everybody to enjoy this. That’s why we do it. Just come and have a great time,” said Barton.

You can experience this for free. All he asks is for you to donate canned food if you can.

“There’s a lot of people in our community that don’t have a lot, and it’s just a chance to give back and help people who need it,” he said.

Giving back is important to him because he knows what it’s like to experience hard times.

“Things weren’t always great, so the chance to help people who need help is really important,” he said.

With Halloween almost here, he’s ready to open the haunted house.

JB says it’s accessible to everyone. They’ll be open Friday and Saturday the next two weekends from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. His house is in Aiken near Aiken Elementary School.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.