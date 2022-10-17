Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy after fights broke out last week, according to Fort Gordon officials.

We’ve been receiving messages from parents of kids enrolled over the weekend.

One parent, Ronnie Williams, tells us his daughter was in the program, and while he couldn’t give specific details, he says he’s pursuing legal action with his attorney.

The academy was created back in 2000 at Fort Gordon. The program uses a military model to educate and shape 16 to 18-year-olds from all across Georgia.

You’re even able to complete your high school diploma through this program. While the Georgia National Guard has since graduated over 15,000 cadets, they say the halt was due to “a series of escalating incidents”.

The deputy public affairs officer with Fort Gordon, Anne Bowman, says this phrase translates to fights.

While Fort Gordon did not run the program itself, they will not be closing the facility where these incidents happened.

The Georgia National Guard also says there are no serious injuries, and they will be welcoming a new class very soon.

We reached out to the Georgia National Guard’s public affairs officer to get more details on what they’re calling “escalating incidents.” We still have not heard back.

We’re also reaching out to see if there are going to be any extra security measures going forward.

