The sky is the limit as students learn to fly drones at Cross Creek High

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a new program at Cross Creek High that’s taking flight.

It teaches kids how to fly drones as part of the Career, Technical, & Agricultural Education pathway program.

Here’s how this opens new possibilities for students.

The unmistakable buzz from a drone cuts through the air.

Samson Quinn is in control.

“I think it’s fun. I think it’s a good time. But it’s also very useful,” he said.

Useful for him and his classmates, opening a new world of possibilities.

“I had a problem with sticking to certain paths, but this just gave me a good standing point into what field I wanted to go into in the future,” he said.

A good starting point is what instructors like Dennis Merrion want to provide.

“Our primary goal is to get kids ready for the drone life. So we’re working on getting a commercial drone license, which is a big industry that’s coming up right now that these kids should tap into right now,” he said.

Other industries kids could use these skills include aerospace, agriculture, and film, all at arm’s length for these kids to fly into.

“It’s just something just different versus just seeing in a classroom on a day-to-day basis and looking at PowerPoints. We look at it as a toy, but they look at it not only as a toy but as their future job,” said Merrion.

More students are flocking to Merrion’s class, doubling in size since it started last year.

“These are our future leaders. So we need to give them all the opportunities and exposure that we possibly can,” he said.

Exposure to the real world from a bird’s eye view, proving the sky truly is the limit.

The program takes about three years to complete, and once finished, students will earn a commercial license to pilot unmanned aircraft.

