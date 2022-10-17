Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams responds to financial audit

By Nick Viland
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After an audit took a deeper look at how Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams was spending money, he came in to give his side.

We sat down with him for a one-on-one interview to see what he has to say.

Williams says the county started looking into his spending six months ago. A new audit accuses Williams of spending over $200,000 on a credit card county commissioners say they did not authorize.

MORE | A look at financial audit into Burke County Sheriff’s Office

Williams says he has done nothing illegal and believes this is about who has control over the money in the county and how it gets spent.

“I think it’s I’m young and Black, and they don’t want a Black man to be in control of money and spending. I hate to equate it to that,” said Williams.

Williams says he doesn’t want to assume that’s the case but wouldn’t be surprised if this is the reason the county initially looked into his spending. According to the audit, Williams spent $41,000 on travel accommodations, restaurants, food, and at retail stores.

“I charge you to sit down and look at the expenditures and find anything that is just lavish and out of order for government employees. There’s nothing there. It’s travel. It’s meals,” he said.

MORE | Deputy identified in deadly Augusta stun-gun incident

Also in the audit, Williams is accused of spending thousands of dollars in county money on community events.

“You have to have relationships and partnerships. I am creating those, and I’m creating them across the country because it helps our profession,” he said.

When it comes to detailed receipts on his spending, Williams says he had statements but should not have assumed that would be enough.

MORE | Allendale councilman suspended over sexual assault case

“We thought that having the statements with date, time, amount purchased, and location was sufficient, but we should have kept the original receipts which will detail what was bought,” said Williams.

He says they have found almost 100 percent of these receipts, and they will be released by the end of Monday.

Moving forward, he says he already has built trust over his last six years in office, so he isn’t worried about people no longer having his back.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple deputies on scene at B Street near Lake Olmstead
2 men dead after weekend shootings in Augusta
One man is dead following a run-in with police.
Man dead, deputy on leave after Augusta stun-gun incident
Augusta voters react to Walker, Warnock debate
Motorcycle crash
1 person killed in motorcycle crash on Riverwatch Parkway
generic crash
One dead in motorcycle accident Friday

Latest News

Augusta Players
Augusta Jr. Players wins big at theatre conference in South Georgia
Sheriff Alfonzo Williams responds to financial audit
Sheriff Alfonzo Williams responds to financial audit
Augusta Jr. Players wins awards in South Georgia
Augusta Jr. Players wins awards in South Georgia
Fort Gordon
Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon