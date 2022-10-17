SC Supreme Court to hear lawsuit against abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in the case against South Carolina’s ban on abortions as early as six weeks.

The case had previously been heard in lower courts and the law has been blocked from going into effect since Aug. 17.

The lawsuit was filed on July 13 by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Greenville Women’s Clinic, and two physicians who provide abortions in South Carolina. The legal argument in the lawsuit says the ban violates the state’s constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection.

The lawsuit says the ban provides inadequate protections for SC patients’ health and sets conditions for sexual assault victims’ access to abortion on disclosing personal information to law enforcement.

Speaking is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19 and will be live-streamed online.

