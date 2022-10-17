Savannah River Site demolishes system to shrink footprint

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site recently demolished a former coal handling system whose removal further shrinks the legacy footprint at the 300-square-mile nuclear reservation.

Site workers have achieved an 85% reduction in the operational footprint, a percentage that will grow as workers with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions continue the decommissioning and demolition of facilities in the site’s massive D Area. The term footprint is used to identify, monitor and cleanup portions of the Site used during the Cold War for industrial purposes.

A subject matter expert with Area Completion Projects at Savannah River Nuclear, Grady Friday, said “We’re steadily working towards the goal of having all of D Area’s 210 acres returned to its natural state, prepared for industrial use if needed.”

“Trains, and later trucks, brought in a huge amount of coal each year to D Area when it was operational. The only way to quickly and effectively transport tons of coal 100 feet up in the air and into that huge powerhouse was on those conveyor belts,” Friday stated.

Steve Conner, the nuclear solutions project manager, said, “Surprisingly, they are still in good condition given their age and constant exposure to the elements. Whenever possible, we do our best to separate recyclable or reusable materials for repurposing from the numerous structures that have been decommissioned and demolished over the years.”

“We’ve accepted the direction and responsibility to not just level and remove buildings at SRS. “ We want to effectively and responsibly do so for the benefit of the environment we live and work in, as well as for those residing in communities surrounding the Savannah River Site. It’s not just a task to safely complete. It’s the right thing to do,” Conner stated.

