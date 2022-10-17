Playing Fore the Pets returns to Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - You know the saying ‘it’s raining cats and dogs’? In Aiken, it’s raining golf balls.

Playing Fore the Pets has returned. A golf tournament to support the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

Supporters can enter to win $1,000, but you have a one in one thousand chance to walk away with the prize.

Look in the sky. It’s a helicopter! And people gathered to see what happens next.

Friends of the Animal Shelter President Jennifer Miller says this is their biggest fundraiser.

“You don’t see that in Aiken that often,” she said.

It’s raining golf balls! This is how ‘Playing Fore the Pets’ gets started.

“It’s a fundraiser to support our lifesaving programs,” said Miller.

About 200 people are here, not just playing a round of golf. They’re raising thousands of dollars for the animal shelter.

Fran Warner wouldn’t miss this.

“I’m playing for FOTAS. I’m playing for the animals,” she said. “Every event they have, I’m here.”

She’s happy to support the shelter and have some fun.

“I love golf,” said Warner.

And FOTAS loves to see this many golfers. After a few years off, people are playing with the pets again.

Miller doesn’t know exactly how much money they raised yet. In prior years it’s been about $30-40,000.

