PaceDay 2022 comes to an end

100% of the proceeds go to cancer research
By Sydney Hood
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CDC says cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States.

One local non-profit brought more than 400 cyclists to the CSRA to raise money for treatment and ride for a good cause.

For the past four years, PaceLine has helped fund 13 projects to find a cure.

Riders participating in PaceDay 2022 went the extra distance. Some rode one mile and others went as far as 70 miles.

It wasn’t a race but instead a ride. With every mile, money is raised for cancer research.

“We made it our business to come out and support her in her memory,” Swacely Glover said.

The memory of Glover’s grandmother is with her every pedal of the way.

“I just felt like, you know, it would only be right if I can get out here and at least accomplish something,” Glover said.

Glover and over 400 riders share the same mission: helping cure cancer. She is doing so, mile by mile, with her grandmother on her mind.

“It was tiresome,” Glover said. “And the only thing I can hear her saying is you got it. Come on, girl. You got it. And I mean, I bet she’ll be proud.”

Many riders like Glover have lost loved ones to cancer. Other riders are working to discover a cure.

Dr. Malcolm Bevel is both.

“We’re grateful for paceline dollars,” Dr. Bevel said. “It allows me to continue that type of research so that I can build healthy lifestyle interventions to promote healthy lifestyles to underserved communities in Augusta and beyond.”

Beyond or nearby, all involved set the pace to raise awareness.

“This is revolutionary work, and I’m just grateful to be a part of it,” Dr. Bevel said.

100% of proceeds go directly to the Georgia Cancer Center.

Donations can be made online on PaceLine’s website.

