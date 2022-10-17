Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

One man injured after shooting at Dogwood Terrace

Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting incident on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive at Dogwood Terrace.

According to dispatchers, the call came in at 5:32 p.m. Monday.

Officials say one man was shot at least once and transported to the hospital for treatment.

CSRA’S SURGE IN SLAYINGS:

The victim is in stable condition at this time, according to the release.

Investigators are still on the scene.

Additional details are limited. Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple deputies on scene at B Street near Lake Olmstead
2 men dead after weekend shootings in Augusta
One man is dead following a run-in with police.
Man dead, deputy on leave after Augusta stun-gun incident
Augusta voters react to Walker, Warnock debate
Motorcycle crash
1 person killed in motorcycle crash on Riverwatch Parkway
generic crash
One dead in motorcycle accident Friday

Latest News

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Sheriff Alfonzo Williams responds to financial audit
Augusta Players
Augusta Jr. Players wins big at theatre conference in South Georgia
Sheriff Alfonzo Williams responds to financial audit
Sheriff Alfonzo Williams responds to financial audit
Augusta Jr. Players wins awards in South Georgia
Augusta Jr. Players wins awards in South Georgia
Fort Gordon
Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon