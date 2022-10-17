One man injured after shooting at Dogwood Terrace
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting incident on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive at Dogwood Terrace.
According to dispatchers, the call came in at 5:32 p.m. Monday.
Officials say one man was shot at least once and transported to the hospital for treatment.
The victim is in stable condition at this time, according to the release.
Investigators are still on the scene.
Additional details are limited. Check WRDW.com for updates.
