New aerial video series from News 12 takes flight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our News 12 drone is giving viewers a birds-eye view of some of Augusta’s most iconic places in a new digital series called “Aerial Augusta.”

The first four episodes highlight the News 12 NBC 26 building, the Augusta Canal, SRP Park and the James Brown Arena.

“Not only do you get to see these cool areas in this unique perspective, but you also get to learn a little bit along the way,” said News 12 morning anchor Nick Proto. “If you’re newer to the area or if you don’t know as much about the history of the area, this is a great way to also learn something.”

New episodes will be available to stream anytime, for free, on your favorite streaming device.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.